Milwaukee man fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
A Milwaukee man, 18, was fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh Thursday night.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh Thursday night, June 9.

Police said shots were fired shortly before 8 p.m. 

The man died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.   