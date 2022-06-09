Milwaukee man fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was fatally shot near 40th and Burleigh Thursday night, June 9.
Police said shots were fired shortly before 8 p.m.
The man died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.