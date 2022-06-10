Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee road rage shooting: 1 injured, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from road rage near 44th and Lisbon around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

The victim was in a vehicle when the suspect in the other vehicle fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. 

A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman arrived at the hospital with injuries. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  
 