The Brief Opening statements in the trial of Hannah Dugan will be delivered on Monday. Federal prosecutors accuse the judge of helping an undocumented man evade federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him in April. A 14-person jury was selected after hours of questioning last week.



Opening statements in the trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who federal prosecutors accuse of helping an undocumented man evade capture at the courthouse earlier this year, will be delivered on Monday, Dec. 15.

Live updates from Monday, Dec. 15

-----

Prosecutors' opening statement

9:13 a.m.:

Keith Alexander delivered the opening statement in the government's case against Dugan.

Juror sick, trial to proceed with 13-person jury

9:08 a.m.:

Judge Lynn Adelman announced one juror called in sick and attorneys if they are comfortable proceeding through the trial with a 13-person jury, leaving one alternate instead of two.

Attorney Richard Frohling, for the government, said proceeding with 13 jurors was the "better of the two options." Attorney Steven Biskupic, representing Dugan, said he saw "no other option" if the case was to proceed Monday.

Adelman, with no objection, agreed to proceed with the 13-person jury. The jury was then brought in at 9:12 a.m.

Bonus coverage from Monday, Dec. 15

Dugan charged

The backstory:

A federal grand jury indicted Dugan, and she pleaded not guilty, in May.

The grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of helping an undocumented man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, evade federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him on April 18. It also states Dugan obstructed those agents in the process.

Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom for a misdemeanor battery case. Prosecutors said Dugan told federal agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall, and she is then accused of telling Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door as federal agents waited outside the courtroom to arrest him.

Related article

Agents arrested Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse after a brief foot chase that day. Dugan was arrested by federal agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 25.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court later suspended Dugan indefinitely after she was arrested and charged. Flores-Ruiz later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman is overseeing the Dugan trial.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News will stream special coverage of the Dugan trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.