The Brief A federal grand jury charged Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan with helping an undocumented man evade immigration enforcement. That man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, has since reached a plea deal and been deported. Flores-Ruiz's one-time public defender is named on a list of possible witnesses.



A federal grand jury charged Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan with helping an undocumented man evade immigration enforcement. To understand the case, we have to look at the man in the middle of it.

He is not named on the witness list, so don't expect to hear from him during Dugan's trial. However, his one-time public defender is named on the list of possible witnesses.

Who is Eduardo Flores-Ruiz?

The backstory:

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz was 18 years old when he was first deported back to Mexico. At 30, he was back in the U.S.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz at Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18, 2025.

On April 18, Flores-Ruiz and his public defender walked into Dugan's courtroom. He was charged with domestic abuse for punching his roommates.

"I know it was some hits to the head," Julius Andriusis, the victims' attorney, told FOX6 News in May.

Agents at courthouse

Dig deeper:

Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies were outside Dugan's courtroom and planned to arrest Flores-Ruiz after his hearing on April 18.

Federal prosecutors said Dugan ordered the agents to speak with Chief Judge Carl Ashley in his nearby office. Then, prosecutors said she brought Flores-Ruiz to a non-public jury door, which led to a hallway with two doors.

One of those doors leads to a stairwell down to the next floor. Flores Ruiz did not take it. Instead, video from the courthouse shows him and his public defender go through the other door into the public hallway – feet away from the main entrance to Dugan's courtroom, where an agent was waiting.

The agent followed Flores Ruiz and his public defender. Two other agents then began to follow. Flores Ruiz and the public defender got into an elevator to leave, and the agents got on with them.

Outside the courthouse, Flores Ruiz tried to run – but agents caught and finally arrested him.

Where is Eduardo Flores-Ruiz?

In Court:

Flores-Ruiz reached a plea deal with the feds and voluntarily agreed to be deported. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said he was removed from the country in November.

As for the domestic abuse case that originally brought him to Dugan's courtroom, he was convicted and sentenced prior to his deportation.