Jury selection in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who's accused of trying to help a man escape immigration enforcement, begins Thursday.

Judge Dugan

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors said Dugan obstructed federal agents when they came to her courtroom in April to arrest an undocumented man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. Prosecutors said the judge escorted him out a side door, and he was ultimately arrested that same day.

In April, FBI agents arrested Dugan and brought her before a federal magistrate judge. A grand jury indicted her in May. After months of motions and filings, Dugan's case is set to go to trial before District Judge Lynn Adelman.

Flores-Ruiz has since pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.

What's next:

While the case against Dugan began in her own courtroom at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Come Monday, a mile away, the federal criminal case against the judge is set to begin.

How does federal court work?

Dig deeper:

In Wisconsin, the biggest difference between a state and federal trial is that cameras are not allowed in federal court.

Dugan's trial will begin with opening statements by the government and Dugan's defense. Those statements will give us a road map for the case. The government has the burden of proof, which means it is the responsibility of prosecutors to prove Dugan's guilt to the jury.

The government plans to call anywhere from 25 to roughly 40 witnesses, including federal agents. The largest group of witnesses will be people who were present in Dugan's courtroom and the courthouse. There will also likely be other evidence, like video recordings that show Dugan in and out of her courtroom.

The government tells Adelman it expects to wrap up its case by Thursday, Dec. 18. Then it's the defense's turn. The defense will get to cross-examine witnesses and evidence.

Once testimony is complete, it's time for closing arguments – attorneys' last pitch to the jury. The government goes first, then the defense, then a rebuttal from the government since it carries the burden of proof.

The case then heads to the 12-person jury to decide. Attorneys said they hope to have the case to the jury by Friday, Dec. 19.