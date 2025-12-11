Milwaukee County Judge Dugan trial: How did we get here?

The Brief Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan's federal trial centers on her alleged actions regarding an immigration arrest. Dugan allegedly became angry when federal agents tried to arrest defendant Eduardo Flores Ruiz outside her courtroom, and she had him exit through a non-public door; he was later arrested outside. Dugan stated in a 911 call that she had the migrant leave "out the back door" with the public defender, claiming she did not hide him.



The case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan centers on one of the country's most fraught issues, immigration.

How did we get here?

The backstory:

It was April 18, 2025, and outside the courtroom of Judge Dugan, federal agents from ICE, the FBI and other agencies said they were there to arrest a defendant after his hearing. That man was Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

Federal prosecutors said Judge Dugan became angry. Prosecutors said she ordered the agents to go talk to the chief judge. His office is next to Dugan's.

Video shows Eduardo Flores-Ruiz at the courthouse on April 18, the day immigration agents arrived to arrest the undocumented man (Courtesy: Milwaukee County)

As agents were inside that office, prosecutors said Dugan went back into her courtroom and brought Flores Ruiz out; not out through a public exit, but a non-public door used for jury members. Surveillance video showed Flores Ruiz leaving the door and exiting into a public hallway.

Federal agents say they chased Flores Ruiz outside and then arrested him. He was at the courthouse for state charges, accused of beating up his roommates. Flores Ruiz has since been deported.

What they're saying:

Four days later, Dugan called 911 to report a potential threat. Milwaukee officers asked if it could be related to any of her cases. This is what she said in reply:

"I did not hide this migrant in the jury room or in my chambers. I had him leave out the back door, which I do when the circumstances warrant it. And these are the circumstances that warrant it: I had a room of 30 people. And I just sent him out the door with the public defender."

Judge Hannah Dugan arrested in Milwaukee

Three days after that, the FBI director posted to X a photo of Dugan's arrest and President Trump said this about Judge Dugan:

"Well I think it's horrible... they shouldn't be doing that... that's very dangerous territory. They have to be able to do what I campaigned on... taking criminals out of our country."

Both sides get their day in court, as they argue over what happened in the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

