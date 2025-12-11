The Brief Jury selection in the federal trial of Judge Hannah Dugan began on Thursday. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman and both parties are questioning potential jurors. Federal prosecutors accuse Dugan of helping an undocumented man evade federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him in April.



Jury selection in the trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who federal prosecutors accuse of helping an undocumented man evade capture at the courthouse earlier this year, began on Thursday morning, Dec. 11.

Live updates from Thursday, Dec. 11

Potential jurors answer questions

10:58 a.m.:

Adelman announced both parties went through the first page of potential jurors. The parties mutually agreed to strike one person from the group before proceeding to page two.

10:37 a.m.:

Adelman, from his chambers, announces that questioning of individual potential jurors will take place in his chambers. The questions that will be asked are considered personal.

10:19 a.m.:

Both parties went to Adelman's chambers.

10:13 a.m.:

Dugan and attorneys for both sides returned to the courtroom after a break in questioning of potential jurors. Adelman reiterated there is a possibility that the trial could last beyond four or five days for any number of reasons, including the presentation of evidence or jury deliberations.

That led to a wave of potential jurors explaining potential conflicts that would interfere with their ability to serve on a jury should the trial continue beyond Friday, Dec. 19.

9:45 a.m. (approx.):

Adelman asked the pool a variety of questions – such as whether they know any of the possible witnesses and if there is any reason they could not be impartial – to determine whether they'd be fit to serve on the jury over the course of the trial. He expects the trial to last four or five days.

Potential jurors explained potential conflicts that would interfere with their ability to serve on the jury.

Pool of potential jurors brought into courtroom

9:37 a.m.:

Adelman read the grand jury's indictment to the pool of potential jurors. He notified potential jurors that Dugan had pleaded not guilty, explained what the jury selection process and trial would entail.

9:31 a.m.:

A group, primarily men, filed into the room and stood behind and adjacent to the legal teams to take an oath before they were seated at 9:35 a.m. The pool of potential jurors could include as many as 80 people.

Federal judge calls court into session

9:19 a.m.:

Judge Lynn Adelman called court into session. Attorneys Richard Frohling, Kelly Watza and Keith Alexander, representing the government, as well as an FBI Special Agent, are seated closest to the bench. Dugan and her defense attorneys, Steve Biskupic, Nicole Masnica and Jason Luczak, are seated behind them.

Hannah Dugan arrives at courthouse

8:30 a.m. (approx.):

Dugan arrived at the Federal Courthouse.

Dugan charged

The backstory:

A federal grand jury indicted Dugan, and she pleaded not guilty, in May.

The grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of helping an undocumented man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, evade federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him on April 18. It also states Dugan obstructed those agents in the process.

Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom for a misdemeanor battery case. Prosecutors said Dugan told federal agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall, and she is then accused of telling Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door as federal agents waited outside the courtroom to arrest him.

Agents arrested Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse after a brief foot chase that day. Dugan was arrested by federal agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 25.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court later suspended Dugan indefinitely after she was arrested and charged. Flores-Ruiz later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman is overseeing the Dugan trial.

