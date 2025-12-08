Judge Hannah Dugan trial; Federal Judge Lynn Adelman overseeing case

The Brief The case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE, begins with jury selection on Thursday, Dec. 11. The case will be overseen by Federal Judge Lynn Adelman, a former Democratic state lawmaker appointed by President Clinton. Judge Adelman, known as a "civil libertarian," was previously rebuked for an article critical of the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice and President Trump.



The case against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan kicks off with jury selection on Thursday, Dec. 11. She is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE inside the courthouse. Another judge will oversee the case – Federal Judge Lynn Adelman.

About Judge Lynn Adelman

What we know:

Adelman was once a Democratic state lawmaker. President Bill Clinton appointed him to be a federal judge.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman

Federal Judge Adelman sided with the Trump Administration in allowing the case against Dugan to move forward. But in 2020, he wrote a Harvard Law Review article critical of a U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice. In that article, Adelman accused John Roberts of "a masterpiece of disingenuousness." He also mentioned President Trump's "temperament is that of an autocrat." The Judicial Council of the Seventh Judicial Circuit formally rebuked him for the article.

Adelman is 86 years old and a graduate of Shorewood High School. Adelman's senior yearbook shows he was on the basketball team, in the band, played golf, and captained the football team. Adelman went on to Ivy League Princeton for college, and Columbia for Law School.

Adelman then ran for Congress in 1974 and lost with campaign manager Mordecai Lee.

"I think it’s reasonable to say he’s a civil libertarian in terms of where his sympathies are," said Mordecai Lee, UWM Professor Emeritus.

The two went on to serve together in the Wisconsin Senate.

What they're saying:

"We would fight tooth and nail over the substance of public policy," Lee said. "In other words, when there were issues that came up, let's say the rights of somebody who's accused, he would tilt to the civil liberties side and I tilted it to the conservative, law and order side. And also when it came to issues of suburbs versus city, those were the years of sewer wars. He was for protecting the suburbs from MMSD, the sewage district. I was for strengthening MMSD against the suburbs, and so we really were constantly at battle on issues of substance, not on personal issues."

Mordecai Lee

Republican Scott Kelly worked as a paid intern for then-State Sen. Adelman.

"He was very much a civil libertarian, I’d say. It kind of drove everything he did," Kelly said. "He was a very liberal Democrat; there’s no sugar-coating that. It’s how I realized I was a Republican."

Federal judgeship

Dig deeper:

Adelman then applied to be a federal judge. Republicans wrote him letters of recommendation, knowing they would be able to flip his seat if he left.

"There were people in the Republican Senate caucus who said: we’re going to regret this over time. This is a lifetime appointment," Kelly said.

Scott Kelly

In 1997, President Clinton appointed Adelman to the federal bench. The U.S. Senate confirmed him.

The trial ahead

What's next:

Cameras are not normally allowed in federal courtrooms. But back in 2022, Judge Lynn Adelman let us in to record a swearing in of then-Ambassador Tom Barrett. Now, Adelman will oversee the criminal case against Judge Dugan.

"He was very good on paying attention to every single word, because in law, there can be a huge difference between, let's say the word 'may' versus the word ‘shall.’ May and shall are the opposites of each other," Lee said. "So whenever I worked with Lynn, either against his amendments to bills or with him in favor of amendments that we both agreed with, he was very careful in terms of drafting and reading the law very slowly and trying to be sure that there's no way that the wording of the law could be misinterpreted."

A jury will decide if Dugan is guilty or not guilty.