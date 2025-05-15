Milwaukee County Judge Dugan pleads not guilty in federal court

The Brief Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court. A federal grand jury indicted Dugan on Tuesday, May 13. She's accused of helping an undocumented man evade arrest by immigration agents at the county courthouse in April.



Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that she helped a man who is in the country illegally evade U.S. immigration authorities looking to arrest him in her courtroom.

Dugan entered the plea during an arraignment in federal court. Magistrate Judge Stephen Dries set a July trial date.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Milwaukee on Thursday morning in support of Judge Dugan.

In Milwaukee County, Eduardo Flores Ruiz is accused of misdemeanor battery. He was in Dugan’s courtroom for a hearing in the case on April 18.

Federal filings said Dugan was made aware that federal agents were present outside her courtroom to arrest Flores Ruiz, a Mexican national previously removed from the U.S. in 2013, according to federal filings.

Filings said Dugan left the bench and told the agents to go to the chief judge’s office down the hall. While there, federal prosecutors said a courtroom deputy told investigators Dugan returned to the bench and was "pushing" Flores Ruiz’s case through.

Federal prosecutors said Dugan then later escorted Flores Ruiz through a jury door, and then told de la Rosa she and her client the two should leave through the back door of the courtroom.

According to federal prosecutors, Flores Ruiz reentered the public hallway, where they were spotted by two DEA agents. The agents said they watched Flores Ruiz and de la Rosa walk "briskly" toward an elevator bank on the opposite end of the floor from Dugan’s courtroom and rode the elevator down to the first floor along with one of the agents. Filings said Flores Ruiz was later arrested by federal agents, outside the courthouse, after a short foot chase.

A week later, federal prosecutors charged Dugan in a federal complaint with obstructing or impeding a federal agency and concealing Flores Ruiz to avoid discovery and arrest.

Dugan was arrested by federal agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 25. She was brought before a federal magistrate judge that morning.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court later suspended Dugan indefinitely after she was arrested and charged. Retired circuit court judge and former prosecutor David Feiss was brought in to handle Dugan’s calendar.

Dugan on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment that had been filed against her the previous day.

In her motion to dismiss, Dugan claims she has judicial immunity – that she can't be prosecuted for actions taken as a judge. Her motion calls the prosecution against her "unprecedented and unconstitutional" and argues it violated the 10th Amendment.

The motion to dismiss filing read, in part:

"Dugan is a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. She was arrested and indicted for actions allegedly taken in and in the immediate vicinity of her courtroom, involving a person appearing before her as a party. The government’s prosecution of Judge Dugan is virtually unprecedented and entirely unconstitutional—it violates the Tenth Amendment and fundamental principles of federalism and comity reflected in that amendment and in the very structure of the United States Constitution.

"The problems with this prosecution are legion, but most immediately, the government cannot prosecute Judge Dugan because she is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts. Immunity is not a defense to the prosecution to be determined later by a jury or court; it is an absolute bar to the prosecution at the outset."