Milwaukee County flood response; reminders, warnings for residents

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and others provided an update Wednesday on the county's flood response efforts.

Local perspective:

Cassandra Libal, director of the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, and Dr. Ben Weston, the county's chief health policy advisor, joined Crowley.

"I've had the opportunity to join damage assessment teams in the community last week and spoke directly with residents that have been impacted by this flood," said Crowley. "I've heard their stories, I've seen the challenges, and I've received their calls for help as well.

"I've also seen resilience in action through our neighbors helping out one another. That is the spirit of service. That defines us right here within Milwaukee County."

Crowley reminded residents to be aware of any suspicious activity, particularly possible scams, as flood damage assessments continue throughout southeast Wisconsin.

"Anyone showing up to your home is looking to assess damage will introduce themselves, and will provide official credentials," he said. "For your own safety, always check and verify IDs or badges before allowing anyone inside and sharing any personal information that you have."

Residents who are unsure of or uncomfortable about a possible scammer can contact local authorities. Anyone can report instances of suspected fraud over the phone, at 866-223-0814, or via email at StopFEMAfraud@fema.dhs.gov.

Crowley also encouraged residents to report damage to 211 to help ensure eligibility for future financial assistance if and when it becomes available. He also reminded residents to file a claim with their insurance providers and save receipts and estimates for repairs.

Additional resources can be found on Milwaukee County's flood resources website.

The backstory:

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will start inspecting flood damage on Thursday, Aug. 21. FEMA will visit three of Wisconsin's hardest-hit counties: Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha. While assessments are only planned for those three counties, additional counties may be added in the future at the state’s request.

What's next:

After FEMA visits and estimates damage, Gov. Tony Evers can ask the president to declare a major disaster. That declaration could unlock disaster relief money for flood victims.

By The Numbers (as of Tuesday):

Milwaukee County said it surveyed damage at 3,434 properties. Of those, 53% were considered "destroyed" or having "major damage." While there is no total price tag for that damage to private property, damage to public infrastructure in the county reached $34 million.

In Waukesha County, officials estimated $86.6 million in damage to private property and another $4.4 million in damage to public property.

Washington County surveyed more than 800 homes. Ninety homes were inaccessible due to flooding, and 70 homes were considered "destroyed" or having "major damage." The county also noted 100 public property damage reports totaling more than $1.8 million.

Across the nine counties around Milwaukee, 19,000 people have reported damage to 211. More than 80% of those reports were in Milwaukee County.