Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; 2 out-of-state women accused

Two women from out of state are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls. The accused is Patricia Banks, 27, of Phoenix and Michenique Todd, 29, of Sacramento, California. Each faces a charge of felony retail theft – and they are both on the run.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Menomonee Falls police were dispatched on July 18, 2024 to investigate a retail theft at the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a store associate who "noticed they were missing a rather large number of products on their retail shelves. (The associate) advised that the theft took place between 7:06pm and 7:12 pm on July 17, 2024," the complaint says. The associate was able to provide a detail inventory report of all the stolen items. In total, 160 items were stolen with a combined value of $4,549, the complaint says.

Investigators reviewed surveillance from the store -- and were able to identify two women as suspects. The store associate noted for investigators that "other Ulta Beauty locations have had similar reports of theft with possible the same suspects," the complaint says.

On Friday, July 19, 2024, Menomonee Falls police received a note from another department about a retail theft at the Ulta Beauty location in Waukesha. Approximately $14,400 worth of women's makeup and beauty products were taken. Still photographs and video surveillance of the suspects was shared with Menomonee Falls investigators. It was noted that the women in the video "are the same two suspects observed in the Menomonee Falls theft and were wearing the exact same clothing," the complaint says.

On Feb. 10, 2025, a Menomonee Falls detective made contact with an investigator of the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. That investigator indicated he was gathering information related to two individuals, Banks and Todd, "that were related to retail thefts that had been committed throughout California, Arizona, and other states to include Wisconsin, specifically Glendale, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, Brookfield and Menomonee Falls," the complaint says. The California investigator reviewed surveillance pictures from the July 17 incident -- and positively identified both Banks and Todd.

Not in police custody

What's next:

While charges have been filed against Banks and Todd, neither is in police custody. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.