Officials: Remains of Arizona State professor found at landfill; suspects arrested
Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced that the discovery of the remains of an Arizona State University professor who was last seen in March.
Refrigerated trucks requested in Arizona, Texas as morgues reach capacity amid COVID-19 surge
Some Arizona and Texas counties are running out of space in their morgues and have put out calls for refrigerated trucks in which to store bodies and help take some pressure off of local medical examiners’ offices.