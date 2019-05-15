101-year-old vet leads caravan of 101 cars through Bay Area to commemorate end of WWII
Grand Marshall Sidney Walton, a 101-year-old WWII veteran, will be out in front of 101 vehicles that will travel 101 miles at 101 km/hr along U.S. Highway 101 from San Jose to Sausalito to mark the historic date.
Investigation determines a cleaning cloth was in off-duty officer's drink, not tampon
Questions were raised over whether an off-duty LAPD officer’s drink was tampered with at a Starbucks franchise store.
San Francisco bus driver allegedly attacked with bat after asking passengers to wear face masks
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco bus driver was allegedly beaten with a bat after asking three passengers to wear a mask, authorities said.According to the San Francisco Police Department, on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to 11th and Division streets regarding an assault on a bus.The driver told police three men had boarded the bus without wearing masks.
Giants' pitcher Sam Coonrod refuses to kneel during Black Lives Matter moment because of faith
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Coonrod was the only player to stand during a moment honoring the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, telling reporters after the game that as a Christian he “can’t kneel before anything besides God.”MLB provided teams with a long black ribbon that players on both sides jointly held as they kneeled in unity.TRUMP WANTS PLAYERS TO STAND DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM AFTER HE SAYS HE WILL THROW FIRST PITCH AT YANKEES GAMEEvery player and coach from the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees took part in the demonstration ahead of their game, but hours later, Coonrod stood alone.I’m a Christian," he said, according to TMZ Sports. “So I just believe that I can’t kneel before anything besides God.”
California boy recovering after allegedly random attack by 32-year-old man left him with a fractured skull
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy who was viciously attacked in California in an apparently random incident is slowly recovering, according to his mother.On Thursday, Wendy Ludwick posted on a GoFundMe page that her son Gavin was finally able to sit up by himself, opening his right eye in a miraculous turn of events after he survived a brutal attack allegedly by Daniel Birch Poulsen, 32, who was arrested Sunday and booked at the Indio jail, with bail set at $1 million, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.According to the fundraiser page for Gavin, he was found bloodied in the street, reportedly in the throes of a seizure after Poulsen allegedly picked him up and threw to the ground on his head.
Mike Tyson returns to ring to take on Roy Jones Jr. in exhibition match on Sept. 12
CARSON, Calif. -- The gloves are back on.
California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases, now most in US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has surpassed New York for the most coronavirus cases in the country, reporting more than 409,000 infections after setting a record on Tuesday for the state's most confirmed new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.The surge of cases comes as California reopened much of its economy in May.
FBI links men's rights lawyer to N.J., California killings
LOS ANGELES — Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men's rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.The evidence allegedly connects Roy Den Hollander, another men's rights attorney who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge’s son and wounded her husband, to the death of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California.FBI officials in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday would not describe the evidence or explain how it ties into the two cases.Angelucci was shot to death at his home on July 11.The FBI says Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded.Salas, 51, was in another part of the house and was unharmed.
Woman in California Walmart angrily refuses to wear mask
A woman in created a ruckus inside a Walmart when she refused to wear a mask and repeatedly told customers around her that it wasn't the law.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler, players kneel during anthem
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler plans to use his position to speak out against racial injustice and provide a voice for those who aren't heard.Kapler and several of his players knelt during the national anthem before their 6-2 exhibition victory against the Oakland Athletics.
Floating cinema equipped with social distancing boats coming to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES -- Who says you can't have fun while social distancing?
Southern California woman tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time after initial recovery
LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles woman is sharing her story to bring awareness to the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic after she tested positive for the virus for the second time despite doing "everything right." Health officials have reported an increased number of people who tested positive for COVID-19, recovered, and then testing positive for a second time.Mary, who did not want to disclose her last name, is coming forward with her story.She initially tested positive for the virus in April.
Young boy chants 'All Lives Matter' alongside protesters in California
Warning: The video below contains strong language.
Some anti-maskers are wearing facial coverings made of mesh that offer no protection from COVID-19
LOS ANGELES -- Despite the lengths some have been willing to go to in order to protest against state policies that demand residents wear masks in public, some anti-maskers who previously refused to wear facial coverings are apparently deciding to wear face masks that offer no actual protection from respiratory droplets that can help spread a virus the COVID-19.
COVID-19 disproportionately affecting Latinos; woman shares heartbreaking story of losing her father
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County health officials say Latinos are more than twice as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as compared to white people.Health officials also say Latinos are dying in higher numbers than any other ethnicity, particularly because many of them are frontline essential workers who aren’t able to work from home.That was the case for one dad who passed away and his heartbroken daughter is sharing his story.Misty Diaz had just been told her father, her protector, wasn’t going to survive his fight with COVID-19.
'John Wayne was not a racist:' Actor's son speaks out on calls for John Wayne Airport to be renamed
John Wayne’s son is speaking out after California Democrats in Orange County recently demanded that the county’s John Wayne Airport be renamed and all likenesses of Wayne be removed from the airport, over “racist and bigoted statements” made by the American icon decades ago.
California governor says 16,000 hotel rooms to house homeless in the state
SAN FRANCISCO — California is on its way to acquiring nearly 16,000 hotel rooms to house the homeless during the pandemic, Gov.
Officials: PG&E equipment sparked deadly California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.
Pres. Trump blames California wildfires on forest mismanagement, threatens to withhold funds
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help California cope with wildfires if the state doesn't improve its forest management practices.President Trump tweeted Wednesday that California gets billions of dollars for fires that could have been prevented with better management.