The Brief Maxwell Anderson, sentenced to life in prison, has begun the appeals process. A jury convicted Anderson of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson. Robinson's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him earlier this year.



Maxwell Anderson, the man convicted of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, has begun the appeals process less than a week after he was sentenced to life in prison.

In Court:

A jury of nine women and three men found Anderson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and more on June 6. He was sentenced last Friday to life in prison.

Anderson is not eligible for extended supervision. Anthony Cotton, Anderson's attorney, said during sentencing that his client would appeal – but he would not be the attorney to handle that process.

Court records show Anderson filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief on Aug. 5.

What they're saying:

During his sentencing hearing, Anderson spoke publicly about the case and addressed Robinson's family for the first time. He also voiced his intent to appeal.

"I did not commit these crimes. And so I plan to appeal these crimes, while I hope and pray that further investigations not only prove my innocence but find and deliver true justice," said Anderson.

What's next:

While the appeals process plays out, Anderson faces a civil lawsuit. Robinson's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him earlier this year.

A civil lawsuit against the bars Anderson and Robinson were seen at together was thrown out, but Robinson’s mother said she still wants them held accountable.

Restitution will be determined at a later date.

The backstory:

Anderson was accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe was Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believed Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.