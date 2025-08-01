Sade Robinson homicide: Maxwell Anderson to be sentenced Friday

The Brief Maxwell Anderson, convicted of killing Sade Robinson, will be sentenced on Friday. A jury found Anderson guilty of intentional homicide, among other charges, in June. WARNING: This video contains graphic language and may be disturbing to some viewers.



Maxwell Anderson, the man convicted of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Aug. 1.

In Court:

The jury of nine women and three men found Anderson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building on June 6.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence.

Related article

The backstory:

Anderson was accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe was Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believed Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Related article

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News covered each day of the Anderson trial leading up to his conviction and continued to hear from people close to the case after the verdict was reached.