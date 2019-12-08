'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
Senate passes resolution, introduced by Sen. Baldwin, to designate August as Women's Suffrage Month
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate on Thursday, July 2, passed a bipartisan resolution introduced by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Susan Collins (R-ME), together with all the female senators, designating this August as National Women’s Suffrage Month.2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote.
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin draws attention as potential vice presidential candidate
MADISON -- The process is long and grueling; are there any skeletons in the closet?That's what the vetting team will investigate as Joe Biden's presidential campaign looks to choose a running mate.
Sen. Baldwin calls for more COVID-19 testing; African-American still disproportionately affected by virus
MILWAUKEE -- The bulk of COVID-19 cases and deaths are being seen in the African-American community -- especially in Milwaukee County.Now, health officials say people will see more health department workers helping to stop the spread in some harder-hit communities over the coming weeks.
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
WASHINGTON — The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.The urgently needed measure is the largest economic rescue bill in history.
DWD: 29,300 unemployment applications submitted in Wisconsin in 4 days
MADISON -- Unemployment claims by workers displaced due to the coronavirus pandemic skyrocketed since Sunday, March 15.Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said Thursday, March 19 preliminary numbers showed there were 1,500 claims on Sunday, 4,300 on Monday, 8,500 on Tuesday, and 15,000 on Wednesday.Gov.
'Our hearts go out:' Leaders from city, state, nation react to Miller Brewery shooting
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Governor Tony Evers shared messages in the wake of the Miller Brewery shooting to not only the people of Milwaukee, but all of Wisconsin.Police say five people were fatally shot, and the shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Wisconsin Senators prepared for President Trump impeachment trial: 'A unique responsibility'
WASHINGTON -- Both Wisconsin Senators -- Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D) -- pledge to be impartial.
'It's an issue:' Senator Baldwin introduces bill that would help volunteer firefighters find housing
CEDARBURG -- Volunteer firefighters and EMTs make up the vast majority of departments across the United States, and for years, those departments have dealt with issues surrounding recruiting and retaining volunteers.
Wisconsin National Guard general won’t oust whistleblower until probe ends
MADISON — The Wisconsin National Guard’s top commander won’t finalize the discharge of a whistleblower who triggered two federal investigations into sexual assault in his unit until an investigation into whether the move amounts to retaliation.Maj.
National Guard launches investigation in Wisconsin discharge
MADISON — U.S. Sen.
Baldwin asks DOD to investigate Wisconsin discharge decision
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen.
President Trump signs bill renaming Wisconsin post office after firefighter killed in explosion
MADISON — President Donald Trump has signed a bill renaming the Sun Prairie post office after a firefighter killed in an explosion last year.U.S. Sen.
Wisconsin Republicans pursue truth-in-labeling bills
MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are pursuing changes in state law to ban labeling food as meat, milk or dairy if they don't contain those products.A state Senate committee held a hearing Thursday on the proposals that bill sponsors argue is needed to protect Wisconsin's agriculture and dairy industries from what they argue is misleading food labeling.
Senator Baldwin stops in Milwaukee to discuss 'significant water challenges across the state, country'
MILWAUKEE -- Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Milwaukee Monday, Aug. 19 to highlight new water technology.Senator Baldwin met with the Water Council and representatives from manufacturing companies in the Milwaukee area, such as A.O. Smith, Badger Meter, and Baker Manufacturing to discuss challenges with Wisconsin's drinking water.One of the technologies is being developed to detect and treat water contamination."We have significant water challenges across the state, and across this country, and the type of innovation that can come from these types of partnerships are quite amazing," said Senator Baldwin.Senator Baldwin introduced legislation in Washington aimed at developing and installing new water technologies to address problems with drinking water across the country.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin meets in Milwaukee to discuss Pres. Trump's ACA lawsuit
MILWAUKEE -- Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Green Bay Saturday, April 27, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin met with constituents to discuss President Trump's lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act.Sen.
Federal officials to review Wisconsin Guard assault protocol
MADISON — Gov.