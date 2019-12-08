MILWAUKEE -- Senator Tammy Baldwin was in Milwaukee Monday, Aug. 19 to highlight new water technology.Senator Baldwin met with the Water Council and representatives from manufacturing companies in the Milwaukee area, such as A.O. Smith, Badger Meter, and Baker Manufacturing to discuss challenges with Wisconsin's drinking water.One of the technologies is being developed to detect and treat water contamination."We have significant water challenges across the state, and across this country, and the type of innovation that can come from these types of partnerships are quite amazing," said Senator Baldwin.Senator Baldwin introduced legislation in Washington aimed at developing and installing new water technologies to address problems with drinking water across the country.

August 19, 2019