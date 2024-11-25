Greenfield child death cold case; Ronald Schroeder sentenced to prison

The Brief Ronald Schroeder, the man convicted in the 1991 cold case death of his infant daughter, was sentenced to prison on Monday. Schroeder was sentenced to 30 years in prison, but he may be eligible for parole and mandatory release. Several people will make victim impact statements during Schroeder's sentencing hearing.



Ronald Schroeder, the man convicted in the 1991 cold case death of his infant daughter, was sentenced to prison on Monday, Nov. 25.

Schroeder was convicted this fall of killing his seven-week-old daughter more than three decades ago. However, he may not spend that full sentence in prison.

It comes down to the age of the case and the laws on the books when Schroeder's daughter died back in 1991.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ronald Schroeder at his sentencing

Prosecutors say Schroeder will likely be eligible for parole and mandatory release after serving two-thirds of that sentence.

A jury convicted Schroeder in October 2024 of 1st-degree reckless homicide and child abuse.

Paramedics were called to Schroeder and his then-wife's Greenfield apartment back in August 1991.

Seven-week-old Catherine Schroeder wasn't breathing and later died at the hospital.

Ronald Schroeder

The medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide from blunt force injuries. Testimony at trial noted fractured ribs that were weeks-old, and traumatic brain trauma more often seen in high-speed motor vehicle crashes.

Prosecutors said Catherine's injuries fit a pattern of abuse at the hands of Schroeder with several different children and women in the years that followed.

One of those women spoke, while Schroeder maintained his innocence.

"I was found guilty of something i did not do, because of two expert witnesses who had nothing to do with the case in 1991," said Schroeder.

"Ron destroys peoples' lives, he is evil. He’s a dangerous person, and he’ll continue to hurt people," the woman said.

"I think every individual is redeemable, but prior to redemption, there needs to be acceptance of responsibility and accountability in this case," said Judge David Swanson.

Schroeder still has a pending child abuse case in Waukesha County. A hearing in that case is set for next week.

Case and trial details

Schroeder was found guilty at trial on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The week-and-a-half-long trial concluded with Schroeder convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse.

Seven-week-old Catherine Schroeder's death was ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries that were initially cited as the result of shaken baby syndrome. Medical experts, first responders and Schroeder's exes were among those who testified.

Prosecutors argued the evidence and testimony showed Schroeder abused and shook his daughter in 1991 – causing her death.

Schroeder never took the stand in his own defense, saying pending charges in Waukesha were a factor in that decision.

After the verdict was announced, neither attorneys nor the family spoke to FOX6 News.

Featured article

In August 1991, Schroeder lived in a Greenfield apartment with his wife and infant daughter. He was the last one with his daughter before 911 was called.

Garry Bauer, a retired Greenfield firefighter and paramedic, said 7-week-old Catherine was in cardiac and respiratory arrest. She had dilated pupils, was comatose and probably dead. The baby was taken to the hospital. Doctors there were concerned about possible child abuse; there was already an open case with Child Protective Services.

Retired Greenfield Police Officer David Novy interviewed Schroder and his wife. She said she and Catherine had been in a minor car crash days prior, and the baby wasn't feeling well – maybe had a cold – and had trouble eating recently, including the night Schroeder came home from work. Hours later, the little girl was declared brain-dead. She had brain bleeds and severe brain trauma.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the cold case autopsy in June 2021 and found Catherine died of blunt force trauma to the head, ruling her death a homicide. Her father was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and physical abuse of a child the following August.

Additional coverage