Greenfield child death cold case; testimony resumes Friday

There was plenty of emotional testimony on Thursday from the mother of the 7-week-old girl who died in 1991. During day three of the trial at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, she says Schroeder put her through years of abuse.

While on the stand, she told the court how their hopeful relationship quickly turned into years of emotional and physical abuse.

She says he began isolating her from her family, calling her names and even physically abusing her.

