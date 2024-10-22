Greenfield child death cold case; closing arguments Tuesday afternoon

article

The Brief Closing arguments are expected Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Ronald Schroeder. Dr. Lynn Sheets took the stand on Monday, Oct. 21. Under cross-examination, Schroeder's defense suggested Catherine's injuries could have happened earlier, and gotten progressively worse.



The state and defense rested their case on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the trial of Ronald Schroeder, who is accused of killing his infant daughter, Catherine, in 1991. Closing arguments are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple bruises on a newborn baby and fractures are part of a pattern of abuse that prosecutors say Ronald Schroeder handed out to not just the child he's accused of killing.

Dr. Lynn Sheets took the stand on Monday, Oct. 21.

Video from August 24, 1991, captures the Schroeders at a video store. In that video is seven-week-old Catherine Schroeder.

"You can see her face off and on, for short periods of time," said Dr. Lynn Sheets, a professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and a child abuse pediatrician.

Hours after that video, the Schroeders called 911. Catherine wasn't breathing. She was rushed to Children's Wisconsin.

For hours, doctors worked to resuscitate her, eventually getting a heartbeat.

Under cross-examination, Schroeder's defense suggested Catherine's injuries could have happened earlier, and gotten progressively worse.

Prosecutors say it was a pattern of abuse seen in another child of Ronald Schroeder's years later, and physical abuse that extended beyond infants to his own wife -- and mother of Catherine.

