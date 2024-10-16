Greenfield child death cold case, testimony resumes Wednesday

The Brief Testimony will resume Wednesday in the trial of David Schroder, accused in the 1991 death of his infant daughter. Schroder's defense said records have been destroyed, and the trial is a "medical prosecution" based on speculation about events so long ago. The trial is expected to go into next week.



Testimony will resume Wednesday in the trial of Ronald Schroeder, the man accused in the 1991 death of his 7-week-old daughter.

Prosecutors accuse the 55-year-old Schroeder of killing his daughter, Catherine Schroeder – part of a pattern of abuse that followed with other women and his infant children. He is also a convicted sex offender.

Schroder's defense said records have been destroyed, and the trial is a "medical prosecution" based on speculation about events so long ago. Prosecutors said there are only two people who could have caused the little girl's death, but only one, Schroeder, fits a pattern of abuse over years.

In August 1991, Schroeder lived in a Greenfield apartment with his wife and infant daughter. He was the last one with his daughter before 911 was called.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the cold case autopsy in June 2021 and found Catherine died of blunt force trauma to the head, ruling her death a homicide. Her father was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and physical abuse of a child the following August.

The trial is expected to go into next week.