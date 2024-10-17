Greenfield child death cold case; testimony resumes Thursday

Testimony will resume Thursday morning in the trial of Ronald Schroeder, the man accused in the 1991 death of his 7-week-old daughter.

New details emerged Wednesday. Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner took the stand on the second day of testimony.

Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak, Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner, said she based her findings on previous reports, photos, files and documents related to the case. She said 7-week-old Catherine Schroeder suffered brain and retinal hemorrhaging, as well as other injuries to her ribs.

Ronald Schroder in court on Oct. 16

"The injuries were so severe that resulted in the death of this child that the child had three fractures," she said. "There's no explanation for how these three fractures occurred."

Schroder's defense asked whether there could have been other factors that led to Catherine's injuries – such as a car accident that happened days before her death.

A former neighbor of Schroder's also testified on Wednesday, as did a domestic violence expert. Elizabeth Ghilardi, a social worker who interviewed Schroeder and his wife in the summer of 1991 for suspected child abuse, also took the stand.

The trial is expected to go into next week.

