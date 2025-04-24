The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay was described as a "Packers Pilgrimage." Organizers hoped its history and novelty would draw fans from around the country. Fans told FOX6 News they understand what makes Titletown special.



The 2025 NFL Draft host committee hoped the history and novelty of Lambeau Field would draw fans from around the country to Green Bay. While early, it appears that's what happened.

What they're saying:

Organizers described this year's selection show as the "Packers Pilgrimage." FOX6 News found fans who traveled from near and far to Green Bay for the first time. After a few hours walking around, most of them said they understand what makes Titletown special.

"It's a historic site. It's one of those places, even if you're not a huge Green Bay fan, you definitely need to come out here and see kind of where it all started, you know?" said Taylor Garrison of Springfield, Missouri. "It was on the bucket list, and the moment you say I can do that and meet all these other super fans in this awesome place? I'm gonna be a part of it."

"It’s beautiful, it’s a dream to be here. I never knew that the whole stadium was surrounded by die-hard fans," said Kenneth Pojoy of Los Angeles. "I've walked around the whole stadium and the houses are decked out with Green Bay stuff – I love to see the fandom."

"The energy is a little different, you know?" said LaTanya Underwood of Detroit. "The people are very nice, very hype, but it's something different about the Detroit Lions energy."

The NFL Draft is not only drawing fans from thousands of miles away, it's bringing fans of rival teams together. There are Chicago Bears fans in the sea of green and gold. Two fans are from a house divided; Steve Quirin is a Bears fan, while his wife, Mary, grew up in Green Bay and only roots for the Packers.