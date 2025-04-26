Packers draft picks: Golden, Belton headline 2025 class

article

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay reached its final rounds on Saturday. For the first time since 2002, the Packers used their first-round pick on a receiver. Texas' Matthew Golden and N.C. State's Anthony Belton headline the 2025 class.



The Packers drafted Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The last time the Packers used their first-round pick to select a wide receiver was Javon Walker at 20th overall 23 years ago.

The 21-year-old Golden is coming off an excellent junior season in which he had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. During nine of Texas’ games, Golden averaged 20 yards per catch.

A speedster, clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds, Golden isn’t prototypical wide receiver size at 5-foot-11.

N.C. State offensive lineman Anthony Belton was Green Bay's second pick of the draft, selected at No. 54 overall on Friday night.

Belton, a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, did not allow more than three sacks in any one season while averaging just over 400 pass-blocking snaps, the team said. The 6-foot-6, 336-pound tackle was named third-team All-ACC in 2023.

Green Bay drafted a second wide receiver, Texas Christian's Savion Williams, in the third round with the No. 87 overall pick.

According to Packers.com, Williams totaled more than 1,500 yards and reeled-in 14 touchdowns on 130 receptions over the past three seasons. He added 322 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 51 carries a season ago and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in each of the past two seasons.

