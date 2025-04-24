NFL Draft: Green Bay crowd capacity reached, fans flock to Titletown

The Brief The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay reached capacity before the first pick was made. Security stopped letting people into the draft theater area shortly before 6:30 p.m. FOX6 News found fans who made the trip and got an introduction to Lambeau Field.



The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay reached capacity before the first pick was made, according to an alert fans received on the NFL One Pass app.

Capacity crowd

What we know:

Security stopped letting people into the draft theater area shortly before 6:30 p.m. Even the concourse areas inside Lambeau Field, where fans are mostly allowed to roam free, were full.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the Packers and the NFL to find out what attendance number was reached when they stopped allowing fans in, but did not immediately hear back.

NFL Network reported there were an estimated 125,000 fans outside the stadium and around 10,000 inside Lambeau Field. The population of Green Bay is just over 107,000.

‘Packers Pilgrimage’

What they're saying:

Organizers described this year's selection show as the "Packers Pilgrimage." FOX6 News found fans who made the trip and got an introduction to Lambeau Field and the franchise's small-town feel.

Kansas City Chiefs fan Taylor Garrison walked around the draft with a hat fit for a champion.

Taylor Garrison, Kenneth Pojoy and Harold Carmichael attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

"It started with me having a widowmaker heart attack two years ago. Decided I'd get out and live a little bit," he said. "Found a lady out of Houston, Texas, that could make a ring hat – and then it's all just kind of writing itself."

Kenneth Pojoy helped build the Los Angeles Rams' new home in Inglewood, California. That's why he rocked a hard hat with ram horns to the NFL Draft.

"It's beautiful. I thought it was gonna be like nothing but snow," he said of his experience in Green Bay.

And there's just something about Settle, too.

"It just evolved over the years. I went to a game in Seattle and they gave these out. I found the mask in different places," said Seahawks fan Harold Cunningham. "This is my third one, cause I've worn them out. I got the Seahawk glasses from a friend. It's just evolved. Now that people have seen it, you gotta stay with it."