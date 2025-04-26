2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay; Day 3 draws biggest crowd, total hits 600,000

The Brief Attendance for the 2025 NFL Draft totaled approximately 600,000 guests over three days. Day 3 was the popular pick for families looking to experience the 2025 NFL Draft.



Day 3 was the popular pick for families looking to experience the 2025 NFL Draft, and locals who wanted a taste of the big event in their backyard.

What we know:

According to the NFL, approximately 600,000 people attended the three-day event. Thursday brought in around 205,000 people and Friday brought in about 175,000. But the third day brought in around 220,000 – its biggest day.

Local perspective:

Izaiah Fischer lives in Green Bay.

"I always grew up as a Cowboys fan, my old man kind of got me into it," Fischer said. "[But] big for Wisconsin, and this small town, especially being people-owned. The environment is electric and luckily, it's been very pleasant with everyone."

It's safe to say they're rolling out the red carpet – or the green and gold carpet.

"We have one common thing that everyone loves, and that's football," Fischer said. "And that brings a lot of us together."

The day was geared more toward families to close out this year's draft in Titletown.

What they're saying:

For Becky Brunner and Joan Dax, the draft was a chance to show people what Titletown is all about. The two sisters grew up in Green Bay.

"To see the crowd there, it's unreal. Just unreal," Brunner said. "We are so happy with the turnout, it's just been awesome."

They still call Green Bay home.

"I live eight blocks from the stadium, so every game, I am here," Dax said. "[It’s a nice, small, hometown feeling."