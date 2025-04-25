NFL Draft parking: Green Bay homeowners look to cash in on tradition

The Brief Green Bay homeowners hoped to cash in on crowds during the 2025 NFL Draft. Neighborhoods and front yards doubled as parking lots. An estimated 205,000 people attended the draft's first night on Thursday.



Homeowners around Lambeau Field hoped to cash in on crowds during the NFL Draft. FOX6 News caught up with some Friday with the first round in the books.

By the numbers:

On a given Green Bay Packers game day, neighborhoods and front yards double as parking lots. Prices to park during the NFL Draft are even higher. And though 205,000 people attended the draft's first night, not all homeowners' expectations were met.

What they're saying:

At Valley View Road and Orrie Lane in Ashwaubenon, the Schleis family strategy was straightforward: They're just hoping to make some money from the biggest event the city has ever hosted.

"We just stand out here and wave and smile and hope somebody picks our spot," said Pam Schleis.

Neighborhood parking for 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Down the road, a corner lot was lined with cars. Joey and Sarah Axtell cut the price in half for the draft's second day to $50.

"We definitely had a lot fewer people driving by, looking and then keep going than we did yesterday," said Joey Axtell. "I'm sure the price point played a factor."

"I love people-watching, so I like seeing all the different people and all the different cultures," Sarah Axtell said. "It's amazing to hear people are like, 'This is how you guys park for every game?' We're like, 'Yeah. This is what we do. It's so much fun.'"