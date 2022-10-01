Darrell Brooks trial: 6 victims killed in parade attack

article

Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is charged with 76 total counts. Among those charges are six counts of first-degree intentional homicide – one count each for the six people killed:

Tamara Durand, 52

Wilhelm Hospel, 81

Jane Kulich, 52

LeAnna "Lee" Owen, 71

Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson, 79

Jackson Sparks, 8

Jane Kulich

Jane Kulich

Kulich was a mother of three with three grandkids. She marched with Citizens Bank in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. Her husband said she was one of the most wonderful women to ever walk the Earth.

The Dancing Grannies

Durand, Owen and Sorenson were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. Hospel helped out with the group.

"When I looked, all I saw was bodies in the street. It took me a couple minutes to kind of get my head together because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing," Dancing Granny Laura Thein said in December 2021, two weeks after the attack.

Jackson Sparks

Jackson Sparks

Sparks, of Mukwonago, died at the Children's Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 23 – two days after the attack. He had brain surgery the day of the attack, an online fundraiser for the Sparks family said, but he'd need a miracle to pull through.

Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, who was injured in the attack, were baseball lovers. Jackson played for the Waukesha Blazers baseball team.

Surviving victims

Erick Tiegs

More than 60 people were injured in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, including more than a dozen children.

FOX6 News spoke with several survivors and their families. Those survivors included four children – Tyler Pudleiner, Erik Tiegs, Jessalyn Torres and Grayson Yourell.