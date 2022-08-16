Blood drive honors Waukesha parade attack victim

More than 70 people donated blood Tuesday, Aug. 16 at a Red Cross blood drive organized in honor of Grayson Yourell, one of four siblings injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in November.

Grayson, who is headed into fourth grade, was the most seriously injured of the four Yourell siblings. He had pins removed from his leg and is back to playing baseball.

His oldest sister, Charlotte, hosted the blood drive with her mother’s help.

"I think everybody here and showing a lot of support brings a lot of closure to what happened," said Charlotte Yourell.

The blood drive was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield.

Outside the church, Charlotte danced with her classmates at Catholic Memorial High School. Also performing were dancers from Premier Dance Company, many of whom were also injured in the parade attack.