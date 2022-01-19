Waukesha parade survivor Erick Tiegs $80K donation

Erick Tiegs, one of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, received a big donation to help cover medical bills. This, as the city moves forward with plans to create a permanent memorial to the six who were killed and dozens injured.

On Tuesday night, the city just approved a commission to determine where a permanent memorial will be placed and what it will look like.

In the meantime, there's been some welcomed good news for a Waukesha teen badly hurt in the Christmas parade attack.

"Yesterday, doctors said he no longer needs to use any crutches," said Donnie Tiegs, Erick's father. "He can walk around normally."

Tiegs said his son continues to heal after being struck while marching with the Waukesha South High School band. He suffered a broken leg, skull and vertebrae fractures, broken ribs and collapsed lung. When FOX6 spoke with him in December at a fundraiser in his honor, spirits were high.

"Just knowing that there are people that love me and want to support," said Erick Tiegs.

On Tuesday, he stood tall as the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin presented him with a check for $80,000.

"It was shared a ton of times, thousands of times on social media," said Michael Wos, PFFW. "More than 100,000 people have visited this donation page."

Donnie Tiegs is also a firefighter in the Village of Caledonia.

"The brotherhood and sisterhood of firefighters – it’s second to none," said Donnie Tiegs.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Waukesha’s City Council unanimously approved a permanent parade memorial commission. The temporary site at Veterans Park was decommissioned three weeks ago. Appointed members include representatives from police and fire departments, the school district and groups that suffered loss, like the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. A tentative dedication goal is set for November 2023 – the two-year anniversary of the tragedy.

"I wanted to have broad representation," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. "They take as long as they take."

Memorial for parade attack victims at Waukesha's Veterans Park

It's a reminder that every day is a step toward healing.

"Erick is very energetic and wanting to move forward," said Donnie Tiegs.

On Thursday night, Healing Hearts of Southeast Wisconsin will be offering a workshop at Waukesha South High School focused on mental and emotional healing after the parade tragedy.

Erick Tiegs could not speak with FOX6 News Wednesday because he was busy taking his final exams at school.