Children’s Wisconsin: Remaining Waukesha parade victims in ‘fair’ condition

Three children injured with the Waukesha parade attack remain hospitalized at Children’s Wisconsin as of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

All three of those patients, the hospital said, are in "fair" condition.

On the Monday morning after the attack, the hospital said it had taken in 18 child victims. The victims ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old and included three sets of siblings.

Injuries to the victims, the hospital said, included broken bones, serious injuries and facial abrasions.

One of the victims, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, died of his injuries on Tuesday. Knowledge of the boy's death first came during the initial court appearance of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of driving an SUV through the parade – killing Sparks and five others while injuring dozens more.

Jackson Sparks

Children’s Wisconsin statement Tuesday:

Our teams continue to reflect on this tragic event while supporting the physical and emotional recovery of those impacted. Later this week, Children’s Wisconsin staff will be offered blue light bracelets as a symbol of healing and hope. They align with the City of Waukesha’s current "unite with a blue light" effort, which asks everyone to light a blue light outside their home and to keep it on through the holidays. Children’s Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee is also lit blue this month.

