Waukesha parade victim Jessalyn Torres returns home

Another young victim of the Waukesha parade tragedy recently returned home from the hospital – more than three weeks after the attack.

Jessalyn Torres was performing with her dance group when she was hit by the SUV that was driven through the crowd. Wednesday, she met first lady Jill Biden.

Torres stepped into a homecoming celebration Tuesday night. The 11-year-old spent 24 days at Children's Wisconsin.

"It looks like she turned around from hearing the commotion and was struck directly in the chest by the grill for the vehicle. And thrown 20-30 feet easily," said Ryan Kohnke, Torres' uncle.

Torres spent days on life support. Kohnke recorded cell phone video as his niece made her way home.

Jessalyn Torres at Children's Wisconsin

"It pains me to know that she went through something like that. That she experienced that," Kohnke said.

Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff were scheduled to meet with families impacted by the parade attack on Wednesday – including Torres and the loved ones surrounding her in support.

Kohnke said Torres is looking forward to the upcoming meeting and understands how important this day is.

