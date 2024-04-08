Body parts found in Milwaukee; additional remains located, 31st and Walnut

article

There was a large police presence on Sunday, April 7 near 31st and Walnut in Milwaukee. Police confirmed on Monday, April 8 that "unidentified human remains" were located in the area.

This news comes after Milwaukee police discovered a human body part on Friday and then unidentified human remains on Saturday in the near west side neighborhood.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told FOX6 that investigators, along with MPD, were called to the area of 30th and Lisbon after the body part was found around 10 p.m. on Friday. Investigators have not said exactly where the body part was found or what body part it was.

A few blocks away, near 31st and Galena, police said human remains were found. Around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, FOX6 News was there as police began to set up crime scene tape near a park. The medical examiner responded roughly an hour later.

Neighbors told FOX6 that Friday night's investigation centered around the 31st and Galena Playground – just south of 30th and Lisbon. The park and neighborhood is within the jurisdiction of the police department, but the sheriff's office said it is also involved in the investigation. Police blocked off and canvassed an alley and the park and were searching well past midnight, neighbors said.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police began to set up crime scene tape at the park – the same area where neighbors said police assembled late Friday night. The medical examiner then arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m. Police later said it was due to the discovery of human remains.

Relatives of a missing woman told FOX6 News they found her blanket – which has a picture of her face on it – in a wooded area near the park on Saturday. That woman, 19-year-old Sade Robinson, was last seen in the Brewers Hill neighborhood on April 1. It was an unusual sign that immediately alerted her family.

Scarbrough told FOX6 that his niece's car was found torched in the same neighborhood on Tuesday night.

FOX6 reached out to MPD and the sheriff's office but did not hear back by Saturday's deadline for this story. Authorities have not said whether the scenes on Friday night and Saturday are related, or whether either is connected to Robinson's disappearance.

It is the second time in less than a week that law enforcement has investigated a body part found in Milwaukee County; a severed human leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, Apirl 2.

The sheriff's office said someone found the leg along Lake Michigan at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office searched a home on the city's south side, near 39th and Oklahoma, in connection to what it called a homicide investigation. The sheriff's office also said a person of interest is in custody, but that person has not been charged with a crime.