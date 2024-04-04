Human leg found in Cudahy, person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody related to the human leg that was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 4 confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide and did not provide additional details on the person of interest.

Previously, the sheriff’s office was calling it a death investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said they were part of a "law-enforcement heavy scene" on S 39th earlier in the day on Thursday in Milwaukee, saying the location is related to the severed leg.

Related article

The investigation is ongoing.