Expand / Collapse search

Human leg found in Cudahy, person of interest in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  April 5, 2024 10:01am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Person of interest in custody after leg found

A person of interest is in custody related to the human leg that was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2.

CUDAHY, Wis. - A person of interest is in custody related to the human leg that was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 4 confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide and did not provide additional details on the person of interest.

Previously, the sheriff’s office was calling it a death investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said they were part of a "law-enforcement heavy scene" on S 39th earlier in the day on Thursday in Milwaukee, saying the location is related to the severed leg.

Related

Human leg found at Warnimont Park, sheriff's office says
article

Human leg found at Warnimont Park, sheriff's office says

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a human leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2.

The investigation is ongoing.