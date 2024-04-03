Critical missing: Milwaukee police seek 19-year-old woman

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help to find critically missing 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson. She was last seen April 2 near Commerce and Pleasant.

Robinson is described as 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a black coat, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



