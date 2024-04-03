Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing: Milwaukee police seek 19-year-old woman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 1:38pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sade Carleena Robinson

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help to find critically missing 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson. She was last seen April 2 near Commerce and Pleasant.

Robinson is described as 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a black coat, white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.           


 