SE Wisconsin frost advisory Monday; when, what to prepare
MILWAUKEE - A frost advisory has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin – effective 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9. It is the first such advisory of the season.
That includes Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
During the advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will lead to frost forming. Temperatures will likely be more mild closer to Lake Michigan.
Frost can kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered; take action Sunday to protect them.
