60K+ We Energies customers without power Saturday morning

Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Friday, July 28, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.

As of 7 a.m., Saturday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 75,000 outages in Wisconsin.

A We Energies spokesman said crews are hard at work restoring power as quickly and as safely as possible. They are still assessing the full extent of the damage after severe storms brought wind gusts of more than 70 mph late last night.

If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We Energies officials say you should stay 25 feet away from them and report any downed wire to We Energies or law enforcement immediately.

As for your outage, the best thing you can do is contact We Energies at 800-662-4797 to report your outage. They will then send you updates as your outage is resolved. Check out the We Energies Outage Map for updates.

