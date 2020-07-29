West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, police have announced the arrest of a Milwaukee man and woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man believed to have been random.
Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is reacting to news that more than 100 departments won't be responding to the DNC, and to the 11 directives issued by the Fire and Police Commission.
Reports: Obama, Bush to attend funeral for Rep. John Lewis
Former President Barack Obama will deliver a eulogy at the funeral for the late Rep. John Lewis on Thursday morning, FOX News reports. The report is attributed to sources as an official list of dignitaries has not been made public as of Wednesday evening.
US coronavirus deaths surpass 150,000, according to Johns Hopkins
There were more than 16.7 million confirmed cases and 661,000 deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide.
‘This is my city’: Video captures woman yelling racial slur at George Floyd hologram event
The video, recorded July 28 by Mikhail Smith, shows a White woman yelling at a group of people attending a hologram memorial event in honor of George Floyd in Virginia.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall
UW-Madison will not require ACT or SAT test scores for students applying for entrance this fall.
These are the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020
Several major national retailers will keep their doors closed this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases across the country rise.
Taller people face higher risk of catching COVID-19, survey says
2,000 people were surveyed to determine if personal attributes, work and living practices play a role in transmission.
Trader Joe's to keep popular international food labels, denies packaging is racist
Trader Joe's seemed to reverse a decision to rebrand some of its international food labels, denying that the packaging is racist.
Police: 40-year-old Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake
A Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake.
US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby
Federal agents who have been guarding the federal courthouse during protests will be withdrawing.
Dunkin', Post team up for coffee-flavored cereal
Dunkin' has come up with another way to give fans a little jolt with breakfast.
US is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge
Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about the likelihood of any sustained recovery the rest of the year.