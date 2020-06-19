MCTS: Bus struck in multi-vehicle crash near Good Hope and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE -- An MCTS bus was rear-ended in a crash near Good Hope and Teutonia on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday afternoon.An MCTS spokesperson told FOX6 News that two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the two collided with the bus, which was parked for its layover, as a result.The bus driver was the only person on board at the time and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.This is a developing story.

American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs

DALLAS — American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.American's top executives said Wednesday that the number of layoffs or furloughs could be lower if enough workers take buyouts or accept partially paid leave for up to two years.Airline officials thought they might avoid any furloughs “because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated.

West side of Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge to be lit before the end of summer

MILWAUKEE -- The west side of Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit by the end of summer, according to a news release from the group known as "Light the Hoan ."Following a two-year campaign, the news release says Light the Hoan is thrilled to announce it has reached this key milestone.

Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.North Avenue Pond Project (Zoo Interchange North Leg Prep)As Ryan told viewers back in March, WisDOT will begin construction on the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange, on I‐41 from just north of Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street later this year.

United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

WASHINGTON -- United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry.The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.United officials said Wednesday that they still hope to limit the number of October layoffs by offering early retirement, and that the 36,000 number is a worst case scenario.

Firm to offer balloon rides from Alaska to the edge of space

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US

DALLAS — American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached an agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic.The Treasury Department said Thursday that it had signed letters of intent for new loans to American, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.All the leading U.S. airlines had previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30.

$6.1M in FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday, June 30 that the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.The money includes $6.1 million designated for extending a taxiway and rehabilitating a runway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.A news release says these grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects.

'Fully open:' Wisconsin DOT announces completion of I-94 North/South corridor construction

MILWAUKEE -- Construction has been completed on the I-94 North/South corridor in southeastern Wisconsin -- a project that began more than a decade ago -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday, June 23.The entire I-94 North/South corridor spans just over 36 miles from the City of Milwaukee to just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.Wisconsin DOT officials said the last portion of the project was an 18-and-a-half-mile stretch from College Avenue to WIS-142 that was completed over the past two years.

Crashes close lanes on I-94 westbound, eastbound in Jefferson County

JOHNSON CREEK -- Separate crashes closed lanes on I-94 in both directions in Jefferson County Sunday evening, June 21.The first happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 271 -- and closed all lanes of I-94 WB.The second happened around 6:45 p.m. and closed one lane on I-94 eastbound at WIS 26 near Johnson Creek.