MCTS: Bus struck in multi-vehicle crash near Good Hope and Teutonia
MILWAUKEE -- An MCTS bus was rear-ended in a crash near Good Hope and Teutonia on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday afternoon.An MCTS spokesperson told FOX6 News that two vehicles were involved in a crash and one of the two collided with the bus, which was parked for its layover, as a result.The bus driver was the only person on board at the time and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.This is a developing story.
WisDOT: Feedback sought on proposed Muskego Yard Freight Rail Bypass project
MUSKEGO -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is seeking public comment regarding the proposed Muskego Yard Freight Rail Bypass project.
American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs
DALLAS — American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.American's top executives said Wednesday that the number of layoffs or furloughs could be lower if enough workers take buyouts or accept partially paid leave for up to two years.Airline officials thought they might avoid any furloughs “because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated.
West side of Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge to be lit before the end of summer
MILWAUKEE -- The west side of Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit by the end of summer, according to a news release from the group known as "Light the Hoan ."Following a two-year campaign, the news release says Light the Hoan is thrilled to announce it has reached this key milestone.
'Absolutely stunned:' After bus broke down, MCTS driver thanks 10-year-old boy with new bike
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy has a new set of wheels as a "thank you" for keeping a Milwaukee County Transit System employee company when her bus broke down.
Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute
MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.North Avenue Pond Project (Zoo Interchange North Leg Prep)As Ryan told viewers back in March, WisDOT will begin construction on the North Leg of the Zoo Interchange, on I‐41 from just north of Swan Boulevard to Burleigh Street later this year.
United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees
WASHINGTON -- United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its U.S. staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry.The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.United officials said Wednesday that they still hope to limit the number of October layoffs by offering early retirement, and that the 36,000 number is a worst case scenario.
Milwaukee County committee unanimously approves plan to require masks on MCTS buses
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County's Transportation, Public Works and Transit Committee on Wednesday, July 8 unanimously approved a resolution that would require masks for all Milwaukee County Transit System riders amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Firm to offer balloon rides from Alaska to the edge of space
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth's surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet's atmosphere.Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
American and 4 other airlines reach loan agreements with US
DALLAS — American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached an agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic.The Treasury Department said Thursday that it had signed letters of intent for new loans to American, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.All the leading U.S. airlines had previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30.
TSA on masks for 4th of July travelers flying out of MKE: 'This is what the CDC recommends'
MILWAUKEE -- The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) new “Stay Healthy.
CDC director criticizes American Airlines' decision to book middle seats
WASHINGTON -- American Airlines' decision to open up middle seats for booking has drawn criticism from both the director of the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), virologist Dr.
$6.1M in FAA infrastructure grants awarded to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday, June 30 that the Trump Administration will award nearly $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Marshall Islands.The money includes $6.1 million designated for extending a taxiway and rehabilitating a runway at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.A news release says these grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects.
American Airlines to start booking at full capacity next week
FORT WORTH, Texas -- American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity starting next Wednesday.
'Wear a face covering:' What summer travelers need to know before they head to the airport
MILWAUKEE -- As more travelers take to the skies this summer, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) has important travel information to share as passenger traffic gradually returns.To limit the amount of people in each area, and to provide for the safest experience possible, passengers are asked to do the following:
'Fully open:' Wisconsin DOT announces completion of I-94 North/South corridor construction
MILWAUKEE -- Construction has been completed on the I-94 North/South corridor in southeastern Wisconsin -- a project that began more than a decade ago -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday, June 23.The entire I-94 North/South corridor spans just over 36 miles from the City of Milwaukee to just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.Wisconsin DOT officials said the last portion of the project was an 18-and-a-half-mile stretch from College Avenue to WIS-142 that was completed over the past two years.
Crashes close lanes on I-94 westbound, eastbound in Jefferson County
JOHNSON CREEK -- Separate crashes closed lanes on I-94 in both directions in Jefferson County Sunday evening, June 21.The first happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 271 -- and closed all lanes of I-94 WB.The second happened around 6:45 p.m. and closed one lane on I-94 eastbound at WIS 26 near Johnson Creek.
State Patrol: Series of crashes on I-41 northbound near Slinger possibly caused by impaired driver
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A crash involving three vehicles closed I-41 northbound near the on-ramp from the US 45 split to WIS 60 West near Slinger on Sunday, June 21.
Traffic alert: Ramp openings along I-43 in Milwaukee County, upcoming closures along I-43 in Ozaukee County
MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.I-43 Project (Hampton Avenue to Bender Road)WisDOT is underway with preventative maintenance work to a total of nine bridges on I-43 between Hampton Avenue and Bender Road, in Milwaukee County.