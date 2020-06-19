DALLAS — American Airlines is notifying about 25,000 workers that their jobs could be eliminated in October because of plunging demand for air travel, adding to the toll that the virus pandemic is taking on the airline industry.American's top executives said Wednesday that the number of layoffs or furloughs could be lower if enough workers take buyouts or accept partially paid leave for up to two years.Airline officials thought they might avoid any furloughs “because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated.

