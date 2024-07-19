Global tech outage: Milwaukee Mitchell Airport flights impacted

A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world – including at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

"The best advice we have for anyone traveling is to stay in touch with your airline. If your flight is delayed or canceled, we recommend that you do not come to the airport," said Harold Messner, director of public affairs and marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Airlines and airports in the United States, Europe, Australia, India and elsewhere were reporting problems, with some flights grounded. Retail outlets, banks, railway companies and hospitals in several parts of the world were also affected in what appeared to be an unprecedented internet disruption.

"Overnight there was a system outage that is affecting a number of organizations worldwide. A number of airlines were affected," said Messner. Not all the airlines here at the airport, but many of the airlines here at Mitchell Airport were affected. So what it means is, for some airlines, they are not able to process passengers when they come to the airport to check in. Their systems are down. As a result, some flights have been delayed and possibly some cancelations."

Statements:

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

"There is currently a worldwide ground stop affecting some of the airlines serving MKE. Anyone flying today should check their flight status before leaving for the airport. If their flight is delayed or canceled, they should not come to the airport and should instead keep in touch with their airline for further information."

CrowdStrike

"CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack.

The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.

We further recommend organizations ensure they’re communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels.

Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers."

United Airlines

"A third-party software outage impacted computer systems worldwide, including at United. We are resuming some flights but expect schedule disruptions to continue throughout Friday. We have issued a waiver to make it easier for customers to change their travel plans via United.com or the United app."

Delta Airlines

"Delta has paused its global flight schedule this morning due to a vendor technology issue that is impacting several airlines and businesses around the world. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume operations.

We apologize for the inconvenience as our teams continue work to resolve the issue."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.