Mail delivery to Mitchell International Airport suspended during RNC

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver any mail to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport during the week of the Republican National Convention (RNC), July 15-18.

Milwaukee County Airport Director Brian Dranzik issued a statement on Friday, July 12 critical of this decision. It reads as follows:

"This decision from the USPS not only affects mail delivery to Airport administration, but also to our many tenants and business partners. Even though our loading dock is closed to deliveries due to RNC-related security, we have provided numerous other options for the USPS to park their vehicles and deliver mail in a safe and efficient manner.

"The Airport provides essential services and is open 24/7. The USPS’s inability to deliver any mail to the Airport will cause unnecessary delays in business operations. In addition to inbound deliveries, outbound mail from the Airport, including mail deposited in the Airport’s public mailbox used by travelers, will be delayed as well.

"Even more disappointing, the USPS has refused our request to have a meeting to discuss this matter. I am calling on Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General of the United States and CEO of the U.S. Postal Service, and Wanda Prater, Milwaukee Postmaster, to correct this shortsighted decision and ensure that the USPS will continue to service the Airport and its tenants without interruption, including during the RNC."