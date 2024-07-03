RNC Milwaukee 2024; downtown construction projects update

The Republican National Convention is less than two weeks away, and as the city prepares for thousands of visitors, getting the roads ready is a rush to the finish line.

Line removal, asphalt pavement, sewer projects and bridge projects, Milwaukee's Department of Public Works is putting in the hours to get this done before the RNC.

"It’s a lot more phone calls, a lot more coordination and additional crews being sent on to the job," DPW construction supervisor Paul Keltner said.

Extra labor

Keltner said it's a rush to the finish, with a goal to bring the downtown projects to a good place to pause for the convention.

"A lot more work," he said. "Longer hours, more crews."

So if you see all the work happening now, don't panic. Because during the week of the RNC, he said there will be little to no impact on drivers, with no road closures due to construction and no crews working.

"It will be a lot less construction, a lot fewer crews, no crews," he said.

Long-term projects

While that might be the case downtown, when it comes to the interstate, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said long-term ramp closures like this one on I-43 will remain closed during the week of the RNC.

WisDOT said crews are also pausing on work. But drivers should be aware of work zones, narrow shoulders, lane restrictions and a slower speed limit.

Existing long-term ramp and street closures will stay in place on I-43, from Brown Street to Capitol. Closures on 894 will remain westbound, leaving the city, and Loomis Road bridge.

Then there is I-43 north-south from Glendale to Grafton. WisDOT said two lanes will be open to traffic each direction between Silver Spring and Highway 60.