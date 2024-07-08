RNC Milwaukee 2024: parking restrictions, road closures

The area around Fiserv Forum is about to get a lot busier.

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is one week away, and if you park downtown, you're going to want to pay attention.

Restrictions began last week, more went into effect Monday, July 8, and even more will be rolled out in the coming days.

While the RNC officially starts next Monday, July 15, and runs through Thursday, July 18.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions began last week and will continue through July 21, depending on where in the perimeter.

It encompasses much of Westown, including vehicle screening areas and pedestrian restricted areas accessible only to those with RNC tickets or credentials.

The parking restrictions are in place from Cherry Street to the north, Clybourn to the south, roughly Water Street to the east and 10th Street to the west.

The City of Milwaukee said it will maintain normal parking operations outside the security perimeter unless noted, so follow all posted signs.

Getting a ticket

The city said if your car is ticketed, it will be marked for tow at the same time. The fee is $150. If your car is towed, call 414-286-2700 to locate your vehicle.

The U.S. Secret Service said temporary road closures will start this Thursday, July 11, with official road closures beginning on Sunday and running through July 19.