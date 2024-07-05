Expand / Collapse search

Nonstop Delta flights for Packer games; Milwaukee, Green Bay service

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 5, 2024 1:50pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE - It'll be easier for Packer fans to travel to NFL games this season, thanks to Delta Air Lines.

Delta announced several nonstop flights to and from Milwaukee and Green Bay for certain 2024 Packer games.

Flights go on sale on Saturday, July 6 on the Delta website and the Fly Delta app.

Check out the list below for flight times and routes (departure and arrival times are local).

Packers @ Tennessee Titans

Friday, Sep. 20 - DL 4545
Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Nashville Intl. Airport
Depart at 11 a.m. and arrive at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 23 - DL 4547
Nashville Intl. Airport → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport
Depart at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at 2:05 p.m.

Packers @ Los Angeles Rams

Friday, Oct. 4 - DL 8811
Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Los Angeles Intl. Airport
Depart at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at 3:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7 - DL 8811
Los Angeles Intl. Airport. → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport
Depart at 1 p.m. and arrive at 6:36 p.m.

Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Friday, Oct. 25 - DL 8813
Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Jacksonville Intl. Airport
Depart at 1:15 p.m. and arrive at 4:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 - DL 5541
Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport → Jacksonville Intl. Airport
Depart at 11:30 a.m. and arrive at 3:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct 28 - DL 8794
Jacksonville Intl. Airport → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport
Depart at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at 3:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 - DL 5549
Jacksonville Intl. Airport → Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport
Depart at 1:30 p.m. and arrive at 3:20 p.m.

Packers @ Seattle Seahawks

Friday, Dec. 13 - DL 8813
Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport
Depart at 1:15 p.m. and arrive at 3:50 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 - DL 8794
Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport → Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport
Depart at 1:30 p.m. and arrive at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec 16 - DL 8813
Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport
Depart at 11:25 a.m. and arrive at 5:50 p.m.

Monday, Dec 16 - DL 8794
Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport → Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport
Depart at 11:15 a.m. and arrive at 5:30 p.m.

Note: All flights are subject to change.