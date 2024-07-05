Nonstop Delta flights for Packer games; Milwaukee, Green Bay service

article

It'll be easier for Packer fans to travel to NFL games this season, thanks to Delta Air Lines.

Delta announced several nonstop flights to and from Milwaukee and Green Bay for certain 2024 Packer games.

Flights go on sale on Saturday, July 6 on the Delta website and the Fly Delta app.

Check out the list below for flight times and routes (departure and arrival times are local).

Packers @ Tennessee Titans

Friday, Sep. 20 - DL 4545

Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Nashville Intl. Airport

Depart at 11 a.m. and arrive at 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 23 - DL 4547

Nashville Intl. Airport → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport

Depart at 12:30 p.m. and arrive at 2:05 p.m.

Packers @ Los Angeles Rams

Friday, Oct. 4 - DL 8811

Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Los Angeles Intl. Airport

Depart at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at 3:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7 - DL 8811

Los Angeles Intl. Airport. → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport

Depart at 1 p.m. and arrive at 6:36 p.m.

Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Friday, Oct. 25 - DL 8813

Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Jacksonville Intl. Airport

Depart at 1:15 p.m. and arrive at 4:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 - DL 5541

Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport → Jacksonville Intl. Airport

Depart at 11:30 a.m. and arrive at 3:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct 28 - DL 8794

Jacksonville Intl. Airport → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport

Depart at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at 3:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 - DL 5549

Jacksonville Intl. Airport → Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport

Depart at 1:30 p.m. and arrive at 3:20 p.m.

Packers @ Seattle Seahawks

Friday, Dec. 13 - DL 8813

Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport → Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport

Depart at 1:15 p.m. and arrive at 3:50 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 - DL 8794

Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport → Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport

Depart at 1:30 p.m. and arrive at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec 16 - DL 8813

Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport → Milwaukee Mitchell Intl. Airport

Depart at 11:25 a.m. and arrive at 5:50 p.m.

Monday, Dec 16 - DL 8794

Seattle–Tacoma Intl. Airport → Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport

Depart at 11:15 a.m. and arrive at 5:30 p.m.

Note: All flights are subject to change.