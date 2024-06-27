Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee airport unveils art installation, partnership

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 27, 2024 10:20am CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee airport unveils art installation

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport unveils a student art installation in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport held a conference on Thursday, June 27 to unveil a student art installation in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD).

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design's colorful new art installation is located in the D Concourse, near the gates for Delta Airlines and Spirit Airlines. 

"This inaugural exhibit promises to enrich the travel experience for all visitors here at MKE. This display is the latest in a series of passenger-friendly enhancements at the airport, designed to make air travel just a little easier," said Brian Dranzik, Airport Director at Milwaukee County.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A ribbon cutting and public dedication of the new rotating art display took place during the news conference. 