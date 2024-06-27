Milwaukee airport unveils art installation, partnership

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport held a conference on Thursday, June 27 to unveil a student art installation in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD).

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design's colorful new art installation is located in the D Concourse, near the gates for Delta Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

"This inaugural exhibit promises to enrich the travel experience for all visitors here at MKE. This display is the latest in a series of passenger-friendly enhancements at the airport, designed to make air travel just a little easier," said Brian Dranzik, Airport Director at Milwaukee County.

A ribbon cutting and public dedication of the new rotating art display took place during the news conference.