Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wisconsin State Fair teams up with Hunger Task Force
Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced it is teaming up with Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo for a food donation drive.
'Experiences and stories:' Woman's bookstore on wheels delivers Black literature across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- One Milwaukee woman is taking to the streets to share Black literature in a unique way, her bookstore on wheels helping to connect readers of all ages.A good book can offer knowledge and an escape.
Palermo's, Johnsonville partner to donate 300 pizzas to Riverwest Food Pantry
MILWAUKEE -- Palermo's Pizza and Johnsonville partnered on Saturday, July 25 to donate 300 frozen pizzas to the Riverwest Food Pantry in Milwaukee.The pizzas were topped with pepper, onion and Johnsonville bratwurst -- a new addition to Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian line of frozen foods."Everybody loves pizza, we want to do something special for people, because it's been a hard several months for everybody in the world," Samantha Vosters with Riverwest Food Pantry said.
'A good time:' Local organization using dance to help seniors get on their feet, connect during pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- Many senior centers remain closed due to COVID-19, leaving the elderly isolated.
12-year-old works toward goal of leading life of self-sufficiency
If you need a pick-me-up, there are a collection of feel-good stories at ShareLemonade.com. It’s a place to celebrate the good. One freshly-picked story from the site focuses on a 12 year old who has a goal of one day leading a lifestyle of self-sufficiency.
'If you put your mind to it, you can actually do it:' 12-year-old works toward goal of leading life of self-sufficiency
WAUKESHA COUNTY -- If you need a pick-me-up, there are a collection of feel-good stories at ShareLemonade.com.It’s a place to celebrate the good.One freshly-picked story from the site focuses on a 12-year-old who has a goal of one day leading a lifestyle of self-sufficiency.Natalie isn't your typical suburban pre-teen.
Wauwatosa photographer joins nationwide effort to provide headshots for unemployed workers
WAUWATOSA -- 10,000 photographs. 200 photographers.
List: Businesses operating, keeping doors open amid COVID-19 pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and operate in southeast Wisconsin.
Milwaukee dancers come together to share emotions after George Floyd's death
MILWAUKEE -- The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country -- including here in Milwaukee.
Stop-motion photography project
The Bristol Renaissance Faire is something the Karpinskys love doing every summer, typically going four to five times a year.
Adults with special needs bring all-inclusive mural to life at The Friendship Circle in Fox Point
FOX POINT -- A new all-inclusive mural has been born out of the coronavirus pandemic.It was completed Tuesday, July 14 at The Friendship Circle in Fox Point with help from artists and adults with special needs.The mural depicts the meaning of coming together during these unprecedented times.One participant at a time was allowed to work on the mural in an effort to practice social distancing.It's an effort to help people cope amid COVID-19.
'A great thing to do:' Photographers providing free headshots for unemployed workers
MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people unemployed and searching for that next job.
'It'll never be crowded:' See the changes inside the Art Museum, reopening to the public July 16
MILWAUKEE -- After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Milwaukee Art Museum opened to members Thursday, July 9, with plans to reopen to the public July 16, with free admission for all visitors for one month.
'Uplift the neighborhood:' Artists create floral sculpture outside Milwaukee's Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE -- A group of artists created a floral sculpture outside Milwaukee's Sherman Phoenix.
Milwaukee restaurant to continue food distribution as funding dwindles: 'This is an essential need'
MILWAUKEE -- For months, the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of jobs has left many people trying to figure out where their next meal was going to come from; a Milwaukee restaurant became a resource to help them make it through.Funding may be coming to an end for The Tandem restaurant's mission, but it's not stopping them from meeting the needs of their neighbors.As the line snakes down Fond du Lac Avenue, staff worked feverishly to prepare for a massive food distribution on Friday, July 3.
'Black is Beautiful:' Microbreweries across US produce same beer to fight racial injustice
MILWAUKEE -- Microbreweries across the country are coming together to produce the exact same beer.
Bicycle Boulevards hope to bring safety to cyclists on some Milwaukee streets
MILWAUKEE -- Summertime bike riding in Milwaukee -- feels really good."It gives me a sense of freedom and power," said Patricia Luevano.But if you've ever gone for a ride in the city, you know that's not always the case.
Red Cross offers virtual care for families who have lost loved ones during pandemic
MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus has killed more than 700 people in Wisconsin -- leaving hundreds of families to mourn without the usual way to grieve.