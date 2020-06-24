MILWAUKEE -- For months, the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of jobs has left many people trying to figure out where their next meal was going to come from; a Milwaukee restaurant became a resource to help them make it through.Funding may be coming to an end for The Tandem restaurant's mission, but it's not stopping them from meeting the needs of their neighbors.As the line snakes down Fond du Lac Avenue, staff worked feverishly to prepare for a massive food distribution on Friday, July 3.

