Palermo's, Johnsonville partner to donate 300 pizzas to Riverwest Food Pantry

MILWAUKEE -- Palermo's Pizza and Johnsonville partnered on Saturday, July 25 to donate 300 frozen pizzas to the Riverwest Food Pantry in Milwaukee.The pizzas were topped with pepper, onion and Johnsonville bratwurst -- a new addition to Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian line of frozen foods."Everybody loves pizza, we want to do something special for people, because it's been a hard several months for everybody in the world," Samantha Vosters with Riverwest Food Pantry said.

Adults with special needs bring all-inclusive mural to life at The Friendship Circle in Fox Point

FOX POINT -- A new all-inclusive mural has been born out of the coronavirus pandemic.It was completed Tuesday, July 14 at The Friendship Circle in Fox Point with help from artists and adults with special needs.The mural depicts the meaning of coming together during these unprecedented times.One participant at a time was allowed to work on the mural in an effort to practice social distancing.It's an effort to help people cope amid COVID-19.

Milwaukee restaurant to continue food distribution as funding dwindles: 'This is an essential need'

MILWAUKEE -- For months, the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of jobs has left many people trying to figure out where their next meal was going to come from; a Milwaukee restaurant became a resource to help them make it through.Funding may be coming to an end for The Tandem restaurant's mission, but it's not stopping them from meeting the needs of their neighbors.As the line snakes down Fond du Lac Avenue, staff worked feverishly to prepare for a massive food distribution on Friday, July 3.