Germantown pub doubles down on effort to feed seniors this holiday

As local businesses struggle to generate revenue under coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a restaurant owner in Germantown is hoping to pay it forward. At Precinct Tap & Table, you can get a meal and give one.

Precinct Tap & Table

"It’s very tough," said Jodi Kanzenbach, owner of Precinct Tap & Table. "During shutdown, we did to-goes. We were running about 30% of our normal sales."

If you live in Washington County, you may have heard of, or even been to Precinct Tap & Table.

Jodi Kanzenbach

"September, we were almost back to normal," said Kanzenbach. "Then October hit and it dipped again, and November, it has dipped even further.”

With COVID-19 infection rates on the rise and fewer customers, Kanzenbach said it's become harder to keep staff occupied.

"The biggest thing for me is to obviously keep the business going, but keep my employees busy, and keep their hands busy and keep them employed," said Kanzenbach.

Precinct Tap & Table

That's why when they heard about a group of seniors choosing to not leave home for the holidays, Kanzenbach took action.

"We reached out to Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County and asked if there was a way we could provide meals and partner with them with some of the seniors that obviously can’t get out and can’t see their loved ones.”

Thanks to a donation from a neighboring business, 40 seniors will receive a meal.

"One meal to one senior delivered on Thanksgiving morning," said Kanzenbach.

Their generosity doesn’t stop there.

Precinct Tap & Table

"One of my employees and managers here came up with the idea to do the 12 days of Christmas and see if we can continue to work through December," said Kanzenbach.

For this to work, they need your help.

"Our hope is that we are going to be able to provide 15 meals a day for 12 days, and we’re hoping to raise $3,600 to cover our costs for that," said Kanzenbach.

If they raise more money from the public, then they will feed the seniors for more days. It's a holiday charity that goes beyond farm-to-table.