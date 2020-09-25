Happy 99th birthday to Milwaukee's 'Mother Smith'

Thursday, Sept. 24 was a very special day for a young lady in Milwaukee.

Mary Smith celebrated her 99th birthday -- and her family put together a drive-by birthday celebration at her home on the city's north side.

Mary, or Mother Smith as she is known, has lived in town for more than 60 years.

Mary and her late husband had nine children. She also has 30 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday, Mary!