Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee cases continue after Waukesha life sentence

By
Published 
Updated 4:41PM
Darrell Brooks
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee cases continue after Waukesha life sentence

Darrell Brooks, already sentenced to life in prison for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday, Feb. 2.

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, already sentenced to life in prison for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday, Feb. 2.

Two pending cases surround a domestic violence incident in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Brooks ran over the mother of his child and was then released on $1,000 bond just before the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade. Then, in December 2021, he was charged with intimidating the same woman. A third case is from 2020, in which prosecutors say he shot at someone during a fight.

During status hearings Thursday, the parties were still trying to reach a resolution on how to proceed. But what's the point when Brooks is already serving several life sentences? A defense attorney tells FOX6 News it's complicated.

"I think it’s probably not a wise exercise of resources," said Defense Attorney Michael Hart.

Hart said the judicial system is backlogged and overworked, so he does not think it is the best economic decision. However, it's not that simple – especially when it comes to victims' rights.

Darrell Brooks in Milwaukee County court, 2021 domestic violence case

Darrell Brooks appears in Milwaukee County court. He is accused of running over the mother of his child in November 2021 and, later, intimidating the victim.

Darrell Brooks in Milwaukee County court, 2020 shots fired case

Darrell Brooks appears in Milwaukee County court for a case in which he’s charged with firing a gun at someone in 2020.

"Closure, they believe that emotionally it helps them," Hart said.

Brooks already filed notice to appeal his Waukesha conviction. If that is reversed, the Milwaukee cases could be a fallback. Hart said that is highly unlikely.

"Those cases wouldn’t be thrown out. He would be entitled to a second trial, and my suspicion is the result would be the same," he said.

In both cases, Brooks' attorney said, if they go to trial, Brooks wants to defend himself as he did in Waukesha.