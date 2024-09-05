Darrell Brooks sentencing; 2021 Milwaukee County domestic violence case

article

The Brief Darrell Brooks was in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 5 for sentencing tied to a domestic violence case from 2021. The judge sentenced Brooks to nine years in prison plus an additional nine years of extended supervision. Brooks pleaded guilty in May to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Four other counts against him were dismissed.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Darrell Brooks on Thursday, Sept. 5 to nine years in prison plus an additional nine years extended supervision tied to a domestic violence incident in Milwaukee from 2021.

Prosecutors say Brooks ran over the mother of his child and was then released on $1,000 bond just before the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade. Then, in December 2021, he was charged with intimidating the same woman.

In court Thursday, Brooks spoke to the judge for about eight minutes. You can watch his complete comments below.

Brooks pleaded guilty on May 6 to a single count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Four other counts against him, including resisting or obstructing an officer and battery, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing in Milwaukee County

This is a developing story.