Darrell Brooks drops court-appointed attorney, wants to represent himself

The man responsible for killing six people in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack is dropping his attorney.

In paperwork filed on Friday, Feb. 14, Brooks' court-appointed attorney said Brooks wants him to withdraw from the case.

Michael Covey has been Brooks' attorney for the last two years as part of Brooks' appeal.

Brooks wants to represent himself going forward – just like he did before his month-long criminal trial. A jury convicted Brooks of all 76 charges tied to the November 2021 attack.

"It’s kind of circular reasoning here because I imagine some of the appellate might have to do with the finding that Mr. Brooks was competent in the first place and how that went about. It’s a tough situation because you’re dealing with a person where the issues of competency are issues in the case – whether at the trial level or appellate level," said Julius Kim, criminal defense attorney.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says Brooks is currently serving his sentence in an undisclosed, out-of-state prison due to "safety concerns."

Covey also filed paperwork to extend Brooks' window to appeal for an 8th time. Covey told FOX6 News by email he expects a hearing to be scheduled soon.